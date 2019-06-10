You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday with big gains

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 9:55 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with healthy gains on Monday morning as Donald Trump's decision to drop threatened tariffs against Mexico eased global trade concerns.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.89 per cent, or 241.33 points, to 27,206.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 per cent, or 5.21 points, to 2,833.01, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.32 per cent, or 4.70 points, to 1,468.40.

