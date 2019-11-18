You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday with gains

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 9:46 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday following another record-setting close on Wall Street, though traders remained on edge as the city was wracked by fresh violent protests.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday following another record-setting close on Wall Street, though traders remained on edge as the city was wracked by fresh violent protests.

The Hang Seng index added 0.47 per cent, or 124.98 points, to 26,451.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.06 per cent, or 1.79 points, to 2,889.55 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.15 per cent, or 2.38 points, to 1,603.32.

