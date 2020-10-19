You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday with gains

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 9:46 AM

rk_HKEX_191020.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday morning, with investors keeping tabs on US stimulus talks.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.73 per cent, or 178.64 points, to 24,565.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.44 per cent, or 14.74 points, to 3,351.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.67 per cent, or 15.14 points, to 2,280.57.

AFP

