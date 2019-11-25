You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday with strong gains

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 9:58 AM

AK_hkstocks_2511.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped more than one per cent at the start of business on Monday after China offered fresh concessions to the US as the two try to hammer out their mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.05 per cent, or 278.27 points, to 26,873.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 per cent, or 3.82 points, to 2,889.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.08 per cent, or 1.32 points, to 1,608.84.

