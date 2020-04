Shares rose more than one per cent in the first few minutes of Monday, in line with an advance across Asia, after several countries reported fewer virus deaths over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.39 per cent, or 322.72 points, to 23,558.83.

Markets in China are closed for a public holiday.

AFP