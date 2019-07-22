You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start on negative note

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 9:52 AM

BP_HSI_220719_42.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street on fading hopes for a deep Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.53 per cent, or 153.12 points, to 28,612.28.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 1.59 points, to 2,925.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.14 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 1,562.53.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
2 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
3 Young and not so upwardly mobile
4 Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements
5 Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

Must Read

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BP_sustainable_220719_2.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Growth opportunities aplenty for sustainable finance

BP_CapitaLand_220719_36.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Sinostar PEC, Secura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly