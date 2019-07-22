Hong Kong: Stocks start on negative note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street on fading hopes for a deep Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.53 per cent, or 153.12 points, to 28,612.28.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 1.59 points, to 2,925.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.14 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 1,562.53.

AFP