Hong Kong: Stocks start slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks inched higher in the first few minutes of Friday, at the end of a volatile week, with investors keeping tabs on developments in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 15.55 points, to 28,866.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.34 per cent, or 10.19 points, to 3,000.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.60 per cent, or 9.76 points, to 1,628.02.

