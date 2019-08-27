You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with small gains

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 9:43 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday morning, clawing back a small part of the previous day's sell-off after Donald Trump said Chinese and US trade talks would resume soon.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 per cent, or 35.65 points, to 25,715.98 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.56 per cent, or 15.95 points, to 2,879.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.63 per cent, or 9.87 points, to 1,576.44.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

nz_hyflux_270856.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly