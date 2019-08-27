Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday morning, clawing back a small part of the previous day's sell-off after Donald Trump said Chinese and US trade talks would resume soon.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 per cent, or 35.65 points, to 25,715.98 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.56 per cent, or 15.95 points, to 2,879.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.63 per cent, or 9.87 points, to 1,576.44.

AFP