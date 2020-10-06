You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday's session with gains

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 9:41 AM

Hong Kong shares began Tuesday on the front foot, extending their recent rally, following a surge on Wall Street and after Donald Trump left hospital following treatment for coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 per cent, or 127.43 points, to 23,895.21.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

AFP

