You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday's session with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares began Tuesday on the front foot, extending their recent rally, following a surge on Wall Street and after Donald Trump left hospital following treatment for coronavirus.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 per cent, or 127.43 points, to 23,895.21.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes