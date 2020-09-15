You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday's session with losses

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 9:47 AM

rk_HKEX_150920.jpg
Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday after putting on more than one per cent over the previous two sessions.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday after putting on more than one per cent over the previous two sessions.

The Hang Sang Index eased 0.08 per cent, or 18.63 points, to 24,621.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.69 points, to 3,277.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.10 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 2,191.36.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares trade flat ahead of RBA policy meeting minutes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares traded largely flat on Tuesday as caution ahead of the release of minutes from the...

Sep 15, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Economic output in developing Asia to shrink for first time in nearly six decades: ADB

[MANILA] The coronavirus pandemic will cause economic output in "developing Asia" to shrink for the first time in...

Sep 15, 2020 09:37 AM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT's Jakarta malls remain open with 50% visitor cap during second lockdown

AS Jakarta enters a partial lockdown for the second time, Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's (LMIRT) seven malls...

Sep 15, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining about 0.2 per cent or 5.41...

Sep 15, 2020 09:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup to resume job cuts after pausing for pandemic

[NEW YORK] Citigroup will resume job cuts starting this week, joining rivals such as Wells Fargo & Co in ending...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Alibaba's entry might affect Grab-Gojek merger talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.