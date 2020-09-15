Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday's session with losses

Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday after putting on more than one per cent over the previous two sessions.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday after putting on more than one per cent over the previous two sessions.

The Hang Sang Index eased 0.08 per cent, or 18.63 points, to 24,621.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.69 points, to 3,277.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.10 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 2,191.36.

