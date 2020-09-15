You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday's session with losses
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday after putting on more than one per cent over the previous two sessions.
The Hang Sang Index eased 0.08 per cent, or 18.63 points, to 24,621.65.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.69 points, to 3,277.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.10 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 2,191.36.
AFP
