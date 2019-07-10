Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Wednesday following two days of losses, while investors await key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.46 per cent, or 128.81 points to 28,245.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 per cent, or 6.96 points, to 2,935.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.28 per cent, or 4.34 points, to 1,562.45.

