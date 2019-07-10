You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday with gains

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 9:45 AM

hkstocksrise(Bloomberg)_0.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Wednesday following two days of losses, while investors await key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.46 per cent, or 128.81 points to 28,245.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 per cent, or 6.96 points, to 2,935.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.28 per cent, or 4.34 points, to 1,562.45.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

doc7658yf86czdb19ov5jd_doc7658kkjatugsic2v1tl.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Garage

Pinterest eyes Asia-Pacific growth with Singapore office launch

Jul 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SATS, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Wee Hur, Debao Property, SIIC Environment

mapletree.JPG
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to start its largest redevelopment project costing S$263m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening