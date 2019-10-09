Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday with losses

Hong Kong opened with losses Wednesday morning, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by fresh worries about the upcoming China-US trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong opened with losses Wednesday morning, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by fresh worries about the upcoming China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.60 per cent, or 156.52 points, to 25,736.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.39 per cent, or 11.49 points, to 2,902.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.29 per cent, or 4.57 points, to 1,594.07.

AFP