You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with another sharp drop

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 4:46 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.79 per cent, or 487.93 points, to close at 26,820.88.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong suffered more big losses Monday as investors fret that the coronavirus could become a global pandemic, with energy firms and companies linked to tourism among the worst hit.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.79 per cent, or 487.93 points, to close at 26,820.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.28 per cent, or 8.44 points, to 3,031.23 and the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 1.36 per cent, or 26.01 points, to 1,933.36. Mainland markets were helped by government pledges of support for businesses and stimulus measures including an interest rate cut.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 04:42 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall sharply at open on virus alarm

[LONDON] European stock markets sank at the start of trade on Monday, with the heaviest falls in Italy as alarm...

Feb 24, 2020 04:34 PM
Government & Economy

WHO says no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) no longer has a process for declaring a pandemic, but the Covid-19...

Feb 24, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

[KABUL] Afghanistan on Monday identified the country's first case of coronavirus as reported cases outside China...

Feb 24, 2020 04:15 PM
Consumer

Primark owner warns coronavirus threatens clothing supplies

[LONDON] Primark owner Associated British Foods warned on Monday there was a risk of supply shortages on some lines...

Feb 24, 2020 04:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

S Korea's thirst for US crude to keep growing in 2020

[SEOUL] South Korea is on track to overtake Canada as the top buyer of US crude oil in 2020 as a mix of steep price...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly