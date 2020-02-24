Hong Kong: Stocks start week with another sharp drop

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.79 per cent, or 487.93 points, to close at 26,820.88.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong suffered more big losses Monday as investors fret that the coronavirus could become a global pandemic, with energy firms and companies linked to tourism among the worst hit.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.28 per cent, or 8.44 points, to 3,031.23 and the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 1.36 per cent, or 26.01 points, to 1,933.36. Mainland markets were helped by government pledges of support for businesses and stimulus measures including an interest rate cut.

AFP