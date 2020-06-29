Hong Kong: Stocks start week with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended one per cent down Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia following a steep drop on Wall Street as investors fret over an increase of new virus cases around the world.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.01 per cent, or 248.71 points, to 24,301.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.61 per cent, or 18.03 points, to 2,961.52 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.44 per cent, or 8.60 points to 1,939.12.

AFP