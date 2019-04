[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Thursday by extending losses into a fifth straight day following a negative lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.46 per cent, or 138.31 points, to 29,667.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.34 per cent, or 11.02 points, at 3,190.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.44 per cent, or 7.62 points, to 1,740.26.

AFP