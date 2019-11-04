Hong Kong: Stocks start with gains

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.73 per cent, or 199.12 points, to 27,299.88.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday after a forecast-beating US jobs report and on optimism Beijing and Washington are close to completing their mini trade deal.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 6.38 points, to 2,964.58 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 per cent, or 3.63 points, to 1,640.63.

AFP