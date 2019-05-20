Hong Kong: Stocks start with small gain

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning, in line with gains across Asia, with energy firms among the big winners thanks to a jump in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 12.77 points, to 27,959.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.26 per cent, or 7.50 points, to 2,874.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.21 per cent, or 3.29 points, to 1,529.93.

AFP