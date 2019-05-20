You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start with small gain

Mon, May 20, 2019 - 10:01 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning, in line with gains across Asia, with energy firms among the big winners thanks to a jump in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 12.77 points, to 27,959.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.26 per cent, or 7.50 points, to 2,874.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.21 per cent, or 3.29 points, to 1,529.93.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_MRTOPLINE20IJGB_3786269.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity

May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jasper deepens loss on vaporising revenue

Most Read

1 Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million
2 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
3 Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work
4 China not interested in talking with US for now: state media
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_ABMICRON_3786266.jpg
May 20, 2019
Technology

Micron Tech output up this year despite slide in Singapore exports

BT_20190520_LLCOMPTECH_3786317.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Transforming a business to secure the future

BP_SG$_200519_4.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Weakness seen for Singapore dollar amid US-China trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening