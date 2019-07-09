You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks suffer another sell-off

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 4:30 PM

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) flag is seen hoisted outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong.Hong Kong stocks ended with losses on Tuesday, extending the previous day's sell-off as hopes for a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut were dented by last week's strong US jobs report.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses on Tuesday, extending the previous day's sell-off as hopes for a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut were dented by last week's strong US jobs report.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.76 per cent, or 215.41 points, to 28,116.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 5.13 points, to 2,928.23 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.21 per cent, or 3.31 points, to 1,558.11.

AFP

Market voices on:

