Hong Kong: Stocks suffer losses at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's losses soon after the open Friday, tracking another sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by trade war fears.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.27 per cent, or 80.51 points, to 29,215.54.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.70 per cent, or 20.23 points, to 2,855.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.71 per cent, or 11.28 points, to 1,567.05.

AFP