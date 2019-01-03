You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks suffer more losses

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 4:45 PM

Hong Kong stocks fell again Thursday, extending the previous day's losses as technology firms were hit by Apple's decision to slash its revenue forecast for the December quarter citing slowing Chinese sales.
REUTERS

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.26 per cent, or 65.99 points, to close at 25,064.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly lower, dipping 0.93 points to 2,464.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.80 per cent, or 10.02 points, to 1,246.37.

AFP

