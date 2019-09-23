Hong Kong: Stocks suffer more losses

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.81 per cent, or 213.27 points, to 26,222.40.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell Monday, marking six straight losses, as investors fret over the China-US trade talks after Donald Trump said he did not want a piecemeal agreement.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.98 per cent, or 29.37 points, to 2,977.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, retreated 0.91 per cent, or 15.29 points, to 1,660.06.

AFP