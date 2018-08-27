Hong Kong: Stocks surge at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 1 per cent in the opening minutes of trade Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street, where the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended at fresh records.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.25 per cent, or 344.79 points, to 28,016.66.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 per cent, or 6.89 points, to 2,736.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 per cent, or 2.52 points, to 1,462.85.

AFP