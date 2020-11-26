You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks tick higher at open

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Thursday morning but the recent vaccine-inspired rally slowed on profit-taking and concerns about rising virus cases in the city.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.10 per cent or 25.50 points to 26,695.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.07 per cent or 2.27 points to 3,360.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.11 per cent or 2.51 points to 2,251.79.

AFP

