You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks track Wall St rally

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 4:40 PM

doc79ki4uo2weg584oa4o_doc79fe5avgbwjwipycnly.jpg
The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.08 per cent or 545.80 points to end at 26,767.87.
PHOTO:EPA-EFE

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong shares rallied Thursday following a surge on Wall Street, while investors were cheered by global central bank moves to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.08 per cent or 545.80 points to end at 26,767.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.99 per cent or 60.01 points to 3,071.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.78 per cent or 33.70 points to 1,929.44.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 04:38 PM
Garage

Research consulting startup Arches raises US$450,000 in seed round

SINGAPORE-BASED Arches, which provides knowledge-sharing services through its database of experts in Asia, has...

Mar 5, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks diverge at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Mar 5, 2020 04:27 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore to lift female representation in senior roles to 40% by 2022, up from 30%

HSBC Singapore plans to have 40 per cent of women in its most senior positions by 2022, up from its 30 per cent...

Mar 5, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS hardens energy lending as sustainable investments rise

[LONDON] Switzerland's UBS said the value of its sustainable investments rose by more than 50 per cent to nearly US$...

Mar 5, 2020 04:17 PM
Banking & Finance

Insurer Aviva posts record £3.2b operating profit

[LONDON] Aviva posted a 6 per cent rise in 2019 operating profit to £3.2 billion (S$5.71 billion) on Thursday on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.