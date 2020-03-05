Hong Kong: Stocks track Wall St rally

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.08 per cent or 545.80 points to end at 26,767.87.

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong shares rallied Thursday following a surge on Wall Street, while investors were cheered by global central bank moves to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.08 per cent or 545.80 points to end at 26,767.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.99 per cent or 60.01 points to 3,071.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.78 per cent or 33.70 points to 1,929.44.

AFP