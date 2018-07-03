Hong Kong stocks tumble at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank more than one per cent soon after opening on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend break to play catch up with a sharp sell-off across Asia fuelled by trade war fears.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.17 per cent, or 338.11 points, to 28,617.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 0.99 points to 2,774.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.08 points to 1,582.34.

AFP