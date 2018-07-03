You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong stocks tumble at open

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 9:45 AM

doc70ueuf43aip7epm170d_doc70ndjdv10ea1e4kc0gvo.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank more than one per cent soon after opening on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend break to play catch up with a sharp sell-off across Asia fuelled by trade war fears.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.17 per cent, or 338.11 points, to 28,617.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 0.99 points to 2,774.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.08 points to 1,582.34.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
4 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

bp_moon_jae-in_020718_100.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening