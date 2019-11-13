You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tumble at open

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 9:55 AM

nz_hangseng_131130.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the beginning of Wednesday following another day of violent protests that have jammed up the city, with fears of further unrest to come.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.12 per cent, or 304.12 points, to 26,761.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.06 per cent, or 1.80 points, to 2,913.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching 0.51 points lower to 1,613.68.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

