Hong Kong: Stocks tumble on Trump comments

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 4:23 PM

Hong Kong shares tumbled on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump threw a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in doubt and hit out at a China-US agreement that averted a trade war.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.82 per cent, or 568.71 points, to 30,665.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.41 per cent, or 45.39 points, to 3,168.96 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 1.10 per cent, or 20.44 points, to 1,834.72.

