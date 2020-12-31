You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 9:41 AM

af_hkex_311220.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with small gains, building on the previous two days' strong rallies aand putting the market on course for a positive end to a tumultuous year.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.18 per cent or 47.68 points to 27,194.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.15 per cent or 5.27 points to 3,419.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.20 per cent or 4.52 points to 2,293.08.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 10:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

SINGTEL has reorganised its structure to capture new digital growth, with the changes set to take effect from Jan 1...

Dec 31, 2020 10:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin touches US$29,000 for another high in banner year

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin vaulted above US$29,000 to reach yet another record level on the last day of 2020, showing no...

Dec 31, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday, the final trading day of the year, before the stock market closes at 12pm...

Dec 31, 2020 09:36 AM
Government & Economy

US warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month

[TAIPEI] Two US warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the US Navy said, the second such...

Dec 31, 2020 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil fails to secure syringes for Covid-19 vaccine jabs

[BRASILIA] Brazilian syringe and needle makers warned on Wednesday the country's coronavirus vaccination programme...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for