Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Monday morning, extending last week's rally, following another strong lead from Wall Street with investors awaiting Joe Biden's plans for a new US stimulus.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Monday morning, extending last week's rally, following another strong lead from Wall Street with investors awaiting Joe Biden's plans for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 per cent or 125.76 points to 28,003.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.21 points to 3,571.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 per cent or 2.31 points to 2,421.81.

AFP