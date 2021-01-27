You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 9:37 AM

Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open of business on Wednesday morning as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's hefty losses, with investors watching stimulus developments in the United States.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 per cent or 165.32 points to 29,556.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.1 per cent or 1.88 points to 3,567.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.2 per cent or 5.09 points to 2,409.07.

