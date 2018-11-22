Hong Kong: Stocks up in early trade on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose modestly in early trade on Thursday, tracking a global equities bounce as the US technology sector ended a two-day hammering.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.16 per cent, or 41.14 points, to 25,983.74.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 per cent, or 4.39 points, to 2,655.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 per cent, or 3.62 points, to 1,390.05.

AFP