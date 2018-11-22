You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks up in early trade on Thursday

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 10:26 AM

BP_Hang Seng Index_221118_52.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose modestly in early trade on Thursday, tracking a global equities bounce as the US technology sector ended a two-day hammering.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.16 per cent, or 41.14 points, to 25,983.74.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 per cent, or 4.39 points, to 2,655.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 per cent, or 3.62 points, to 1,390.05.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening