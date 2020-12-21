Hong Kong: Stocks weaken as Sino-US tensions weigh

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday on worries over China-US tensions, although losses were capped by policy support from Beijing.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 per cent to 26,306.68, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 per cent to 10,401.83.

US lawmakers will back US$1.9 billion to fund a programme to remove telecom network equipment that the US government says poses national security risks as part of a US$900 billion Covid-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday.

REUTERS