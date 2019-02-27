You are here

Home > Stocks

How to make 19,267% and lose it all in 24 hours trading China

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 11:45 AM

SL_chn_270219_48.jpg
Even by the boom-bust standards of China, the moves are incredible: gains as large as 19,267 per cent in one trading session, and a near-complete wipeout in the next.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Even by the boom-bust standards of China, the moves are incredible: gains as large as 19,267 per cent in one trading session, and a near-complete wipeout in the next.

Welcome to the country's options market, where outsized swings are par for the course and trading has never been more feverish. As volatility in Chinese stocks soars, some brave speculators are using options to magnify their bets.

Trading in options on the Shanghai-listed China 50 exchange-traded fund soared to an all-time high on Monday as the nation's stock market posted its biggest single-day gain since August 2015. Among the most active contracts was a call option expiring on Wednesday with a strike price of 2.8 yuan. The option's price soared 194-fold on Monday as a 7.6 per cent jump in the ETF increased the odds of the derivative expiring in the money. By the end of Tuesday, a 3.1 per cent slump in the ETF had all but wiped out the option's gain.

While there's nothing unique to China about options experiencing huge swings when their underlying assets turn volatile close to expiry, recent moves in the country's stock market stand out. Volatility in China's benchmark equity index over the past 10 days has soared to the highest level among major markets worldwide, with price swings about five times bigger than those of the S&P 500 Index.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The market action on Wednesday could prove similarly frenetic as many contracts expire. China's options traders will need a strong stomach.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
4 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

Must Read

SL_mas_270219_49.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

SL_bwi_270219_46.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: KrisEnergy shares down 6.2% after wider Q4 loss

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening