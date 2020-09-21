You are here

Home > Stocks

HSBC, StanChart Hong Kong shares fall after 'FinCEN' leak

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 10:14 AM

af_hsbc_210920.jpg
HSBC and Standard Chartered's Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after media reports that they and other banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[HONG KONG] HSBC and Standard Chartered's Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after media reports that they and other banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

BuzzFeed and other media reports were based on leaked suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by banks and other financial firms with the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen).

HSBC shares in Hong Kong fell as much as 4.4 per cent to HK$29.60, the lowest since May 1995, while StanChart was down as much as 3.8 per cent to HK$35.80, the lowest since May 25 this year. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 per cent.

The SARs, which the reports said numbered more than 2,100, were obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and other media organisations.

HSBC and Standard Chartered were among the five banks that appeared most often in the documents, the ICIJ reported.

SEE ALSO

StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global business unit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a statement to Reuters on Sunday, HSBC said "all of the information provided by the ICIJ is historical." The bank said as of 2012, "HSBC embarked on a multi-year journey to overhaul its ability to combat financial crime across more than 60 jurisdictions."

Standard Chartered said in a statement, "We take our responsibility to fight financial crime extremely seriously and have invested substantially in our compliance programmes."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 10:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

World's biggest lockdown chokes Indian gold smuggling routes

[MUMBAI] The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the inflow of gold smuggled into the world's second-biggest consumer...

Sep 21, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar

[SRIVASTAVA Agra, India] The Taj Mahal reopens to visitors on Monday in a symbolic business-as-usual gesture, even...

Sep 21, 2020 10:22 AM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT proposes S$280m rights issue to fund acquisition of Jakarta mall

THE manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Friday proposed to raise S$280 million through a non-...

Sep 21, 2020 10:10 AM
Government & Economy

China announces plans for three new pilot free trade zones

[BEIJING] China's cabinet on Monday announced plans for three new pilot free trade zones (FTZs), in the capital of...

Sep 21, 2020 10:07 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slip as virus cases resurge in Europe; New Zealand lower

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell slightly on Monday, as a Wall Street decline in the previous session and surging...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Uncertainty looms for business interruption insurance claims

CCT: Merger with CMT is between two equals, not a takeover

Indonesia's Bukalapak poised for growth under new CEO

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Karawaci

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.