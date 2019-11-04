Japanese markets closed for holiday

[TOKYO] All financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a public holiday.
AFP
[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended higher on Monday on growing signs that Washington and Beijing were inching...
[DRESDEN] When US computer processor maker AMD was building a factory in the eastern German city Dresden in the late...
[NEW DELHI] Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an...
[BEIJING] US brands may see a broad boycott at the world's biggest shopping event this year as tensions between the...
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's IPO (initial public offering) market is opening up again. Warehouse operator ESR Cayman last...