[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index extended its losses to mark a new 15-month low on Friday on rekindled fears of a slowing global economy, with a higher yen also weighing on sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.11 per cent or 226.39 points to finish at 20,166.19, the lowest since September last year, while the broader Topix index gave up 1.91 per cent or 28.97 points at 1,488.19.

AFP