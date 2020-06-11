JD.com raises US$3.87b in Hong Kong secondary listing: sources

Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com has priced its shares at HK$226 each and raised about US$3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com has priced its shares at HK$226 each and raised about US$3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The float, the biggest in the city this year, comes as Chinese companies are putting off plans for US listings as tensions between the world's top two economies rise, while those listed in New York are seeking to return to exchanges closer to home.

JD.com, which is already listed on the Nasdaq in New York, had previously flagged it would sell 133 million shares.

The company can also sell an extra 19.95 million shares as part of the so-called 'green shoe' option and has thirty days to make that decision.

JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The people could not be named as the information is confidential.

An initial term sheet from when the deal was launched last Friday showed the maximum price for retail shareholders in the Hong Kong deal would be HK$236 per share.

REUTERS