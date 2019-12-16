You are here

Korea: Stocks dip as investors seek clarity on Sino-US trade deal

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 5:39 PM

PHOTO: AP

SOUTH Korean shares closed slightly lower on Monday as investors sought more details on a "Phase One" deal between the United States and China. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

Initial expectations were to halve all the US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, but it turned out some tariffs would remain in place, disappointing investors, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

The KOSPI ended down 2.10 points or 0.1 per cent at 2,168.15.

