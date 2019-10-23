You are here

Home > Stocks

London stocks, pound steady on new Brexit delay

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 3:32 PM

doc77nmn63uso4mctmuepw_doc77dk6eivmgnv394whxh.jpg
The capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 7,210.84 points, mirroring sterling's steadiness.
REUTERS

[LONDON] London's stock market steadied at the open Wednesday and the pound was stable against the dollar and euro with the European Union expected to grant a further delay to Brexit.

The capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 7,210.84 points, mirroring sterling's steadiness.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 stocks index dropped 0.4 per cent to 12,703.06 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 per cent to 5,617.95.

The EU is set to grant another Brexit extension after British MPs on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to force his divorce deal through parliament this week.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly