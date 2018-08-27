You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
Longest bull run in US history seen sustaining its momentum
Consumer inflation data this week, comments from China or US on tariffs are among factors that can cause a swing
LAST week, major US indexes finished at record highs, extending the longest bull market on record as investors took heart from a more accommodative than expected tone from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
Investors will be glued to stock charts this week, trying to ascertain if the
