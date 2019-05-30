You are here

Malaysia: Markets closed on Thursday for public holiday

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 9:23 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Malaysian financial markets are closed on Thursday, May 30 for a public holiday.

