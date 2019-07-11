You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Thursday

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 5:56 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up just 0.29 point to 1,679.26.

Volume was 3.2 billion lots worth RM2.2 billion.

Gainers beat losers 501 to 329.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

hyflyx.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong watch tycoon raises stake in Cordlife to 28%, prompting jump in share price

ak_pg_1107.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS named World's Best Bank by Euromoney magazine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly