Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 5:47 PM

MALAYSIAN stocks closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 21.74 points to 1,797.40.

Volume was 2.2 billion lots worth RM2.95 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 506 to 397.

