Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:54 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.29 points to 1,757.96.

Volume was 3.1 billion lots worth RM2.2 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 551 to 354.

