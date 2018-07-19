You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 5:54 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.17 points to 1,759.24.

Volume was 3.5 billion lots worth RM3 billion.

Gainers beat losers 640 to 323.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Photo 3 - The electric Ioniq taxi - the first of its kind here - charges fully in just under 30 minutes.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro may buy more fully electric vehicles if two-car trial pays off

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

Jul 19, 2018
Transport

Malaysia PM Mahathir says to negotiate deferment of high-speed rail link with Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening