You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 5:42 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.06 points to 1,858.26.

Volume was 3.002 billion lots worth RM2.911 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers 492 to 486.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Rosalia Park.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

JLL launches five freehold residential sites worth over S$1.2b

May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir in Malaysia on Saturday

2018-05-15T050353Z_602079889_RC1782D65D20_RTRMADP_3_MALAYSIA-POLITICS-SCANDAL.JPG
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS

file705vbjei3d112cho52c.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening