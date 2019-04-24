You are here

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 5:48 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.57 points to 1,638.01.

Volume was 4.4 billion lots worth RM2.8 billion.

Gainers beat losers 598 to 328.

