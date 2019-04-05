You are here

Malaysia shares close lower on Friday

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 5:28 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.26 points to 1,641.81.

Volume was 265 million lots worth RM1.57 billion.

Losers beat gainers 388 to 381.

