Malaysia shares close lower on Monday
Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 5:21 PM
MALAYSIAN share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 18.35 points at 1,743.43 points.
Volume was 1.90 billion lots worth RM2.03 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 583 to 304.
