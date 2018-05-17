You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 5:18 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.82 points to 1,854.44.

Volume was 3.2 billion lots worth RM3.6 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 570 to 438.

